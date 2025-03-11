5.5″ green graphic OLED module with 256×64 resolution

A new 5.5-inch OLED display module featuring a 256×64 pixel resolution and a green monochrome display is now available. This module integrates an SSD1322 display controller, supporting an 8-bit parallel interface (6800/8080 modes) and a 3- or 4-wire SPI connection. Interface mode selection is facilitated through onboard jumpers, allowing for flexible configuration.

The display is designed for seamless integration and includes rack unit mounting holes and a 20-pin thru-hole connection for secure attachment. The OLED technology provides a high contrast ratio of 10,000:1 and a response time of 10 microseconds, ensuring clear and rapid image rendering. With a wide operating temperature range, the module remains functional in varying environmental conditions. Additionally, its full-angle viewing capability allows for visibility from any perspective, making it suitable for applications requiring reliable readability in different lighting conditions.

This module is engineered for consumer electronics, automotive instrumentation, industrial control systems, smart home devices, and professional audio and video equipment. It is also suitable for test and measurement tools, agricultural devices, and point-of-sale systems. Its design and technical specifications enable it to meet the demands of applications requiring high responsiveness and stable performance.