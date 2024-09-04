5 A MOSFET gate drivers spin motors and drive power supplies

Littelfuse, Inc. announces the launch of the IX4341 and IX4342 dual 5 ampere low-side MOSFET gate drivers. These gate drivers are specifically designed for driving MOSFETs and complete the existing IX434x driver series by adding the remaining two logic input versions. The IX434x series now consists of dual non-inverting, dual inverting, and non-inverting and inverting input versions, providing customers with a comprehensive range of options.

The IX4341 and IX4342 drivers’ short propagation delay times of 16 nanoseconds and brief rise and fall times of 7 nanoseconds make them ideal for high-frequency applications. Additionally, for higher current requirements, electronics designers can parallel the two channels of the IX4340 and IX4341 devices to form a single 10 A driver, providing flexibility and scalability.

A notable feature of the IX434x drivers is their compatibility with TTL and CMOS logic inputs, enabling direct interfacing with most controllers. Furthermore, each output has an independent ENABLE function and under-voltage lockout circuitry (UVLO) to ensure reliable and safe operation. In case of eventual insufficient supply voltage, the gate driver output is asserted low, turning the external power device off.

The IX4341 and IX4342 dual 5 A low-side gate drivers find applications in various markets, including: general industrial and electrical equipment, appliances, building solutions, data centers, energy storage, and renewable energy.

These low-side MOSFET gate drivers are ideally suited for numerous industrial applications such as: switch-mode power supplies, DC-DC converters, motor controllers, and power converters.

The IX434x devices are available in standard 8-pin SOIC, thermally enhanced 8-pin SOIC, and 3×3 mm² MSOP packages, offering customers a range of options to suit their specific needs.

The IX434x dual 5 A low-side gate drivers find applications in various industries, including general industrial and electrical equipment, appliances, building solutions, data centers, energy storage, and renewable energy.

They serve as a direct drop-in alternative to similar available drivers, providing customers with industry-standard options to meet their supply demands.

The IX4341 and IX4342 Low-Side MOSFET Gate Drivers are available in tube format with 100 per tube or tape and reel format in quantities of 4,000.