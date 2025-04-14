5 x 5 mm motor controller operates from 12 V automotive supply

TDK Corporation has expanded its Micronas HVC 5x embedded motor controller family with the HVC 5481G for automotive applications. The new HVC 5481G functions as a programmable gate driver system-on-chip (SoC) designed to control an external power bridge with 6 N-channel FETs for driving actuators, fans, and pumps. Samples of the HVC 5481G are currently available, with production scheduled to begin in 2026.

The HVC 5481G SoC maintains software compatibility with the existing HVC 5x family while integrating an ARM Cortex-M3 CPU equipped with 64 KB flash memory and 8 KB SRAM. The device operates directly from the 12 V automotive supply rail and includes an integrated LIN transceiver for communication purposes. This controller supports various motor control algorithms, ranging from sensor-less 6-step commutation using BEMF detection to single shunt FOC. The design incorporates 7 general-purpose IO pins, internal timers, and capture compare registers, enabling seamless interfacing with Micronas Hall-effect or TDK TMR sensors.

The HVC 5481G comes in a 5 x 5 mm PQFN32 package and meets AEC-Q100 Grade 1 certification standards for automotive applications, with operating capabilities at 125°C ambient temperature and 150°C junction temperature. The device serves numerous automotive applications, including blowers, pumps, fans, LIN-based seat movers, and power actuators for doors and lift-gates.