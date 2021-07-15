50 ohm SMB cable assemblies are suited to tight spaces

Amphenol RF has introduced additional SMB cable assemblies into our wide portfolio of pre-configured RF assemblies. These 50 ohm cable assemblies feature a plug to plug configuration and are available in both RG-58 and RG-174 versions. They offer reliable electrical performance up to 4 GHz, or the limits of the cable type, and are ideal for designs where there are space constraints.

SMB cable assemblies are engineered with high-quality connectors that are manufactured using brass with gold plating. These connectors feature the convenient push-on coupling mechanism for easy mating and un-mating. The subminiature size of the connectors and versatility of the cable types allow them to fit in tight spaces such as those required with test and measurement laboratory equipment, antennas and military applications.

The 50 ohm SMB cable assembly product series includes a variety of SMB plug to plug options in both straight and right-angle configurations. They are available on many popular flexible RG cable types.