Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

50 V and 120 V MOSFETs in TOLx packages for 24 V to 72 V- supplied high-power ECUs

By

The electrification of the transportation system is advancing continuously. In addition to passenger cars, 2- and 3-wheelers as well as light vehicles are increasingly being electrified. Therefore, the automotive market for Electronic Control Units (ECUs) powered by 24 V-72 V is expected to keep growing in the coming years. To address this development, Infineon Technologies AG is complementing its OptiMOS 5 portfolio of automotive MOSFETs in the 60 V and 120 V range with new products in the high-power packages TOLL, TOLG, and TOLT. They are offering a compact form factor with very good thermal performance combined with excellent switching behavior.

The six new products offer a narrowed gate threshold voltage (V GS(th)) enabling designs with parallel MOSFETs for increased output power capability. The IAUTN06S5N008, IAUTN06S5N008G, and IAUTN06S5N008T are 60 V MOSFETs, and the IAUTN12S5N017, IAUTN12S5N018G, and IAUTN12S5N018T are 120 V MOSFETs. The on-resistance (R DS(on)) ranges from 1.7 mΩ to 1.8 mΩ for the 120 V MOSFETs and is 0.8 mΩ for the 60 V MOSFETs. This makes the 60V MOSFETs perfectly suited for high-power 24 V supplied CAV applications or for HV-LV DCDC converters in EVs. The 120 V MOSFETs are used in 48 V – 72 V supplied traction inverters for 2- or 3-wheelers and light electric vehicles.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2023 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy