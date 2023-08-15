50 V and 120 V MOSFETs in TOLx packages for 24 V to 72 V- supplied high-power ECUs

The electrification of the transportation system is advancing continuously. In addition to passenger cars, 2- and 3-wheelers as well as light vehicles are increasingly being electrified. Therefore, the automotive market for Electronic Control Units (ECUs) powered by 24 V-72 V is expected to keep growing in the coming years. To address this development, Infineon Technologies AG is complementing its OptiMOS 5 portfolio of automotive MOSFETs in the 60 V and 120 V range with new products in the high-power packages TOLL, TOLG, and TOLT. They are offering a compact form factor with very good thermal performance combined with excellent switching behavior.

The six new products offer a narrowed gate threshold voltage (V GS(th) ) enabling designs with parallel MOSFETs for increased output power capability. The IAUTN06S5N008, IAUTN06S5N008G, and IAUTN06S5N008T are 60 V MOSFETs, and the IAUTN12S5N017, IAUTN12S5N018G, and IAUTN12S5N018T are 120 V MOSFETs. The on-resistance (R DS(on) ) ranges from 1.7 mΩ to 1.8 mΩ for the 120 V MOSFETs and is 0.8 mΩ for the 60 V MOSFETs. This makes the 60V MOSFETs perfectly suited for high-power 24 V supplied CAV applications or for HV-LV DCDC converters in EVs. The 120 V MOSFETs are used in 48 V – 72 V supplied traction inverters for 2- or 3-wheelers and light electric vehicles.