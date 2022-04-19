50-W ac/dc supplies feature minimal footprint

TRACO POWER announces their new TPI 50-AJ series of 50W high-density AC/DC power supplies available in 3.00 x 1.50 x 1.20” open frame packages for a wide range of industrial & ITE applications where reliability is critical and space is limited.

Features include: 50 watt open frame measuring only 3.00″ x 1.50 x 1.20″; Compact and cost-efficient design; Peak power function up to 70 Watts (5 secs); I/O reinforced isolation 3000 VAC;-40°C to +60°C full-load operation (natural convection); Operating temperature range: -40°C to +85°C; No load input power <0.3W (acc. ErP directive); High efficiency up to 93%; Internal EN 55032 class B filter; IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 (Class I & Class II prepared); 3 year product warranty;

The TPI 50A-J is designed to meet the need for cost-efficient solutions and reduced footprints. 140% peak power enables the replacement of units nearly twice their size. Higher operational efficiencies and extended convection-cooled operating temperatures make the TPI 50A-J series an ideal solution for demanding space-critical applications. The high reliability of 1.487 million hours MTBF (MIL-HDBK-217F, ground benign) is supported by TRACO POWER’s 3-year warranty.

Products are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network.