500 MHz automotive microcontroller features post-quantum security

Infineon Technologies AG announced the launch of the AURIX TC4Dx microcontroller (MCU), the first member of the latest AURIX TC4x family. Based on 28nm technology, the AURIX TC4Dx offers increased performance and high-speed connectivity. It combines power and performance enhancements with the latest trends in virtualization, Artificial Intelligence, functional safety, cybersecurity, and networking functions paving the way for new Electric/Electronical (E/E) architectures as well as the next generation of software-defined vehicles. MCUs like the AURIX TC4Dx are crucial to control and monitor a wide variety of systems in the automobile such as vehicle motion control, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and chassis.

The AURIX TC4Dx features an advanced multi-core architecture with the new 500MHz TriCore with six cores, all with lock-steps for the highest functional safety performance. With its Parallel Processing Unit (PPU), the MCU provides an innovative platform for developing embedded AI-based use cases such as motor control, battery management systems, or vehicle motion control. The MCU is supported by a strong software ecosystem and includes networking accelerators to boost Ethernet and CAN communication, as well as the latest interfaces such as 5 Gbit/s Ethernet, PCIe, 10Base-T1S, and CAN-XL. This increased networking throughput and connectivity gives customers the performance and flexibility needed to implement E/E architectures. Its holistic approach to functional safety meets the highest functional safety requirements according to ISO26262 ASIL-D. The AURIX TC4Dx also fulfills latest cyber security standards according to ISO/SAE21434 including post-quantum cryptography support.

The AURIX TC4Dx is currently sampling and will go in mass production in 2025. Infineon will showcase the new MCU at electronica 2024 in Munich from November 12 to 15 (hall C3, booth 502).