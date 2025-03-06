500 V SMT transformers shrink in size

TDK has announced the EPCOS EP9 series of surface-mount transformers (ordering code B82804E). At 13 × 11 × 11 mm, these parts are smaller than the company’s existing E10EM series of SMT transformers designed for IGBT and FET gate driver circuits. Engineered for high performance in demanding e-mobility and industrial applications with 500 V system voltage, these components offer high insulation, low coupling capacitance, and high thermal resilience.

The EP9 series is built on a MnZn ferrite core with SMD L-pin construction. These transformers operate across a wide temperature range of −40 °C to +150 °C. With a coupling capacitance of only 2 pF, complying with the AEC-Q200 Rev. E standard, and creepage and clearance of at least 5 mm, these surface-mount components are generally used in automotive applications and other demanding environments.

The transformers support topologies such as half-bridge and push-pull converters with typical operational frequency of 100 kHz to 400 kHz with turns ratios optimized for specific applications. TDK makes components available in tape-and-reel packaging, ensuring ease of assembly for high-volume production environments.

TDK offers sample kit that contains six transformers of each version; order number B82804X1.