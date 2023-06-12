Continue to Site

50V RF GaN platform targets high-performance, front-end applications

WIN Semiconductors Corp announces the commercial release of a 50V 0.25µm-gate RF gallium nitride (GaN) platform, NP25-20, and targets high-performance front-end applications including radio access networks, satellite communications, electronic warfare, and radar systems. The NP25-20 technology supports full MMICs enabling WIN customers to design compact, linear, or saturated high-power amplifiers, rugged low-noise amplifiers, and single-chip front-end solutions through 18GHz.

The NP25-20 gallium nitride technology employs a source-coupled field plate for improved breakdown voltage and operates at a drain bias of 50 volts. This technology is fabricated on 100mm silicon carbide substrates with through-wafer vias for low inductance grounding. At X-band, NP25-20 demonstrates excellent transmit and receive performance with a saturated output power of 10 watts/mm,18 dB linear gain and 60% power added efficiency. When biased for noise performance at 10GHz, NP25-20 provides a minimum noise figure of 0.8dB with 12dB associated gain. The combination of power density and superb noise figure from NP25-20 enables high-performance single-chip front ends without sacrificing transmit power or receiver sensitivity.

Contact a WIN Semiconductors regional sales manager for information about sample kits and foundry access.

WIN Semiconductors Corp. will be showcasing its compound semiconductor RF and mm-Wave solutions in booth #235 at the 2023 International Microwave Symposium being held at the San Diego Convention Center, from June 11th through June 16th.

