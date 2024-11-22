512 Mbit QSPI NOR Flash memory operates at 133 MHz for space applications

Infineon Technologies AG announced the industry’s first radiation-hardened-by-design 512 Mbit QSPI NOR Flash memory for space and extreme environment applications. The new device offers a fast quad serial peripheral interface (133 MHz) and the highest density, radiation, and single-event effects (SEE) performance available in a fully QML-qualified non-volatile memory for use with space-grade FPGAs and microprocessors.

The new device, which was funded in part by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicles Directorate (AFRL) and jointly developed with Microelectronics Research Development Corporation (Micro-RDC), is based on Infineon’s field-proven SONOS (Silicon-Oxide Nitride-Oxide-Silicon) charge gate trap technology and operates at speeds up to 30 percent faster than lower density alternatives.

Infineon’s SONOS technology underlies a unique combination of density and speed, as well as unsurpassed radiation performance, with excellent endurance of up to 10,000 P/E and up to 10 years of data retention. The 133 MHz QSPI interface provides fast data transfer rates for space-grade FPGA and processors. A ceramic QFP (QML-V) package occupies 1” x 1” board area, and an even smaller footprint plastic TQFP (QML-P) 0.5” x 0.8” is available. Additionally, the device offers the highest density TID/SEE performance combination for space FPGA boot code solutions and the QML-V/P with DLAM certification meets the most stringent industry qualifications.

A typical use case for this device includes configuration image storage for space-grade FPGAs and standalone boot code storage for space-grade multi-core processors.

The new Infineon 512 Mbit QML-qualified NOR Flash is available now.