550 mA, 5A SSRs replace electromechanical relays

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced two new industrial-grade 1 Form A solid-state relays in the surface-mount SOP-4 package. The Vishay Semiconductors VO1401AEFTR and VOR1003M4T combine high continuous load current of 550 mA and 5 A, respectively, with load voltages of 60 V and 30 V, isolation voltage of 3750 VRMS, and low leakage current of < 1 µA typical.

With their high current capability, the devices released today are ideal for replacing electromechanical relays, which are susceptible to damaging vibrations, with contactless optical relays that provide robust, vibration-proof switching for higher reliability and a longer service life. In addition, their high isolation voltage allows them to be used in harsh environments.

Offering typical turn-on and turn-off times of 1.3 ms and 0.15 ms for the VO1401AEFTR, and 0.5 ms and 0.1 ms for the VOR1003M4T, the relays will provide fast switching for industrial automation systems and controls, security systems, medical instrumentation, and broadcasting equipment. In these applications, the devices’ compact package saves board space, while their low leakage current translates into higher efficiency by helping to keep the sensitive load on the output side turned off.

Samples and production quantities of the VO1401AEFTR and VOR1003M4T are available now, with lead times of four weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery only starts at $1.20 per piece.