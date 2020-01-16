5G channel emulation devices enables verification of MIMO and massive MIMO implementations

Keysight Technologies, Inc. has introduced new 5G channel emulation capabilities that enable the deployment of seamless connectivity and end-user experiences.

Keysight’s PROPSIM FS16 channel emulation solution is the latest in a long line of innovative technology introduced by Keysight to accelerate 5G development and commercialization. PROPSIM FS16 enables users to verify the performance of 5G new radio (NR) devices with support for ultra-wide bandwidths in mmWave frequency spectrum, beamforming technology and multiple-antenna configurations.

The new 5G channel emulation solution extends Keysight’s family of 5G channel emulators, widely used for benchmarking and validating devices and base stations. PROPSIM FS16 helps chipset and device makers cost-effectively and confidently validate the real-world performance of 5G designs using MIMO* and massive MIMO antenna technology for high data rate applications. The solution is housed in a compact and modular benchtop 5G NR radio frequency (RF) channel emulator with scalable fading capacity and intuitive software tools.

PROPSIM FS16 complements Keysight’s PROPSIM F64 channel emulation solution, which leading 5G wireless equipment makers use to address ultra-high fading capacity needs. PROPSIM FS16 supports the 5G NR frequency bands and bandwidths as specified by 3GPP. The solution seamlessly integrates with Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to address performance requirements that extend beyond conformance testing mandated by 3GPP, the global mobile standards organization.

Keysight’s PROPSIM FS16 offers the following key features and benefits: