5G Evolution of IoT Devices: Design Challenges & Testing Solutions

This eBook explores the potential of network technologies such as Wi-Fi®, LoRaWAN®, and reduced-capability in 5G to advance IoT technologies and expand use cases. It discusses how these advancements create new challenges for engineers and how proper testing of devices throughout the design and development process can enable designers to overcome these challenges, maximize profitability and decrease time-to-market.

Download the eBook from Anritsu to learn more.



