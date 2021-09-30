5G IoT cellular module covers North America

The Fibocom FM160-NA adds 5G, 4G, and 3G wireless connectivity to IoT devices.

When adding cellular connectivity to your devices, you can design with modem ICs or install a wireless module. The FM160-NA cellular module from Fibocom adds connectivity to your device without having to attempt the low-level modem design.

Compatible with 3GPP Release 16, the FM160-NA also adds 4G and 3G (WCDMA) connectivity for situations where 5G isn’t available. The module uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X62 chipset, which delivers download/upload speeds of 3.5 Gbps/900 Mbps when connected to a 5G non-standalone network. For standalone networks, data rates run 2.5 Gbps down and 555 Mbps up. The module uses four antennas.

Housed in a 30 mm × 52 mm M.2 package, the FM160-NA lets you control and communicate with it over USB 3.1/3.0/2.0 or over a PCIe 4.0 link. An eSIM interface is optional. The module also provides GPIO, I2S, and UIM interfaces. Operating system drivers include Linux 2.6.28 or later, Windows 7/10, and Android 7.x or later. It also includes a GNSS receiver that supports GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo signals.