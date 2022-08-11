5G RF test equipment supports Release 17

Rohde & Schwarz has updated software for its vector-signal generator and spectrum analyzer to perform measurements for signals specified in 3GPP Release 17.

With work on 3GPP Release 17 now complete, engineers designing compliant devices need compatible RF test equipment. Rohde & Schwarz has answered that call by upgrading test software for its SMW200A vector signal generator and FSW signal analyzer series for testing the full requirements of Release 17.

Release 17 brings ultra-reliable low latency communications (URLLC) for industrial IoT, integrated access and backhaul (IAB), and radio access network slicing for NR to the 5G table. Low-complexity IoT, also called Reduced Capacity (RedCap) and NR-Light, which adds support for IoT devices that send small amounts of data at relatively low speeds.

From a radio perspective, Release 17 extends 5G frequency range to 71 GHz (now being called FR2-2). The higher frequencies bring new signal bandwidth, subcarrier spacing, and modulation to the 5G new radio (NR). Modulation now supports 1024QAM. Channel bandwidth is now 2 GHz with subcarrier spacing of 460 kHz and 960 kHz added to the mix. To meet the 71 GHz requirement, the SMW200A vector signal generator now has a 67 GHz option, which provides measurement to 72 GHz in expanded mode. Rohde & Schwarz demonstrates the SMW200A in this video.

The FSW signal analyzer operates on signals to 85 GHz.

See IMS 2022 video: Rohde & Schwarz for a live demonstration at IMS 2022.