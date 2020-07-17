5G runs hot, oscillator can take it

Two OCXO’s from Sunstu Electronics can operate at temperatures up to 95°C.

5G circuits and systems used for mmWave transmission run hotter than those used for LTE and low-band and mid-band 5G. It’s simple physics. Given the importance of timing in networks, oscillators used in telecom equipment need low phase noise and temperature stability. California-based Sunstu Electronics has added to its oven-controlled crystal oscillator (OCXO) line two models that have an option to operate at up to 95°C while at the same time using less board space than previous models.

The SOC09C (SMT package size 9.7 mm × 7.4 mm) and SOC14C (14.4 mm × 9.4 mm SMT) can produce clock signals at frequencies from 10 MHz to 40 MHz.

“LTE base stations require parts that can operate at temperatures from -40°C to 85°C,” said Sunstu director of engineering KH Mun in a telephone call with 5G Technology World. “Temperatures inside 5G base stations can exceed 85°C, that’s why we introduced Option 49 which covers -40°C to 95°C.”

