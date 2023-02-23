5G small cell covers radio to network core

RAKwireless has announced its All-in-one. 5G solution is now available to system integrators and directly to enterprises. All-in-one. 5G is a ‘5G in a box’ hotspot that features a 5G & LTE radio, LTE/5G core network, and edge computing, all built into a single small cell package. All-in-one. 5G is bringing core network processing closer to the network edge than ever before, offering ultra-low latency and reliability, and providing a platform for businesses to innovate with new network applications.

Businesses are looking to deploy 5G new radio (NR) in private networks to experiment with and deploy new connectivity use cases and services. These could include robotics in a warehouse, drones within a factory, or IoT devices within an office environment. All-in-one 5G is designed for businesses of any size to be able to quickly and efficiently deploy a private network and introduce new IoT technology on top of it.

The All-in-one. 5G network core uses Magma, the open-source Linux Foundation project that supports 4G, 5G non-standalone, and 5G standalone core network applications. If an enterprise requires more comprehensive core network functionalities, it can also connect to carrier-grade core networks, offered by 3rd-parties such as AWS and Monogoto. Currently, only a very limited number of small cells offer integration with AWS, and RAKwireless now makes this easier than ever before for enabling developers to create new network applications for their businesses. It is designed for organizations that want to be able to innovate with 5G and not just use it as a passive network. Developers can leverage the open-source community to gain insights from other developers to help optimize and accelerate the development of network applications.

The All-in-one. 5G small cells support the CBRS spectrum which means that any business can quickly deploy a cellular network without the need to acquire a licensed spectrum. All-in-one. 5G is also the first small cell that can deliver 5G NR, LTE, LoRaWAN, and Wi-Fi 6, to support the broad connectivity requirements of any business. Delivered in a small form factor with a clean and minimalist industrial design it comes with a single cable that both powers the small cell and connects to your local network and the internet.