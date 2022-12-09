5G SoC pushes gaming, extends battery life

Mediatek’s Dimensity 8200 CPU/GPU/modem features eight CPU cores, six GPU cores, and LPDDR5 memory to boost gaming and video.

Applications such as video games seem to always need more processing power and speed. At the same time, mobile device users want long and longer battery life. The Dimensity 8200 from Media addresses both.

The Dimensity 8200 integrates two Arm Cortex A78 (3.1 GHz, 3.0 GHz) and four Arm Cortex A55 (2.0 GHz) cores to run the 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth radios (see block diagram). A Mali-G610 graphics engine and Mediatek’s HyperEngine 6.0 gaming technologies keep the gamers entertained until they need even more power and speed. According to Mediatek, the chipset provides smooth high frame-rate gaming without jitter or hiccups.

In addition, the Dimensity 8200 uses the company’s Imagiq 785 image signal processor to process images taken at up to 320 megapixels. The chipset can capture and process 14-bit high-dynamic range (HDR) video, relying in AI to reduce video noise.

5G support includes 3CC carrier aggregation on FR1 (sub-6 GHz) frequencies with 2×2 MIMO capability. An internal 5G modem supports 3GPP Release 16. The chipset also supports the 7 GHz Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Because high-definition images and video need comparable displays, the Dimensity 8200 supports 120 Hz wide quad HD plus (WQHD+, 2960×1440 pixels) and 180 Hz Full HD+ (2220×1080 pixels) displays.

