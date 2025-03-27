5kW/in³ dc-dc modules support 48 V networks

Vicor releases a new family of regulated 48V to 12V DCM dc-dc converters. Modules range in power levels from 750W up to 2kW, with a top power density of 5kW/in³.

New Vicor DCM3717 and DCM3735 DC-DC power modules support the growing trend of 48V-centric power delivery networks (PDNs) that provide greater power system efficiency, power density, and lower weight versus 12V-based PDNs. The DCM products are non-isolated, regulated dc-dc converters, operating from a 40 – 60V input to generate a regulated output adjustable from 10V to 12.5V. The DCM3717 family is available in two power ranges, 750W and 1kW, and the DCM3735 is a 2kW device. These new DCM products can be paralleled to rapidly scale system power levels.

With industry-leading power density at 5kW/in3, these new DCM products enable power system designers to deploy high-performance 48V power delivery networks for legacy 12V loads and achieve significant size, weight, and efficiency benefits. The 5.2mm low-profile SM-ChiP surface-mount package is thermally adept, easing thermal management system design.

The DCM3717S60E13G5TN1 (750W) and DCM3717S60D13K0TN1 (1000W) are available (size: 36.7 x 17.3 x 5.2mm), and the DCM3735S60D13L0TN1 (2000W / size: 36.7 x 35.4 x 5.2mm) will be available later this year.

Power delivery networks (PDNs) are making a decisive shift from 12V to 48V architectures to take advantage of higher efficiency. The benefits of using 48V have been illustrated in high-performance computing, automotive, and in many other applications. However, seizing this opportunity presents many power system design challenges for legacy systems that have been optimized around 12V architectures for decades. Vicor, the leader in 48V DC-DC power conversion, is easing the transition with a 48V-centric power module approach to power systems design and, as with other 48V power modules, this new family of non-isolated DCM products can be used in conjunction with the Vicor BCM high-voltage fixed-ratio bus converter family that converts from high voltage (800V and 400V) to 48V. Once a 48V bus is established, Vicor DCM products can efficiently convert from 48V to a regulated 12V.

Growth applications, such as battery formation and test (BFT) and semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), aspire to rapidly transition to 48V PDNs to gain a competitive advantage but are hindered by existing investments in 12V power conversion. Some BFT implementations, for example, have been optimized to convert 12V to the battery cell load and cannot be readily re-engineered for 48V. The DCM3717/3735 products enable BFT systems engineers to preserve their existing investment by bridging 48V and 12V to create a high-performance 48V PDN.

The Vicor broad ecosystem of 48V centric power modules enables easy scalability and unprecedented flexibility when converting from high voltage to point-of-load for a wide variety of applications.