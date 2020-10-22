6.5kV SiC MOSFETs deliver high-reliability in medium-voltage power conversion apps

GeneSiC Semiconductor announces the immediate availability of 6.5kV SiC MOSFET bare chips – G2R300MT65-CAL and G2R325MS65-CAL. Full SiC modules utilizing this technology are soon to be released. Applications are expected to include traction, pulsed power, smart grid infrastructure, and other medium-voltage power converters.

G2R300MT65-CAL – 6.5kV 300mΩ G2R SiC MOSFET Bare Chip

G2R325MS65-CAL – 6.5kV 325mΩ G2R SiC MOSFET (with Integrated-Schottky) Bare Chip

G2R100MT65-CAL – 6.5kV 100mΩ G2R SiC MOSFET Bare Chip

GeneSiC’s innovation features a SiC double-implanted metal oxide semiconductor (DMOSFET) device structure with a junction barrier schottky (JBS) rectifier integrated into the SiC DMOSFET unit cell. This leading-edge power device can be used in a variety of power conversion circuits in the next generation of power conversion systems. Other significant advantages include more efficient bi-directional performance, temperature independent switching, low switching and conduction losses, reduced cooling requirements, superior long-term reliability, ease of paralleling devices, and cost benefits. GeneSiC’s technology offers superior performance and also has the potential to reduce the net SiC material footprint in power converters.

GeneSiC’s 6.5kV G2R SiC MOSFET technology features include: High avalanche (UIS) and short circuit ruggedness; Superior QG x RDS(ON) figure of merit; Temperature independent switching losses; Low capacitances and low gate charge; Low losses at all temperatures; Normally-off stable operation up to 175°C; +20 V / -5 V gate drive