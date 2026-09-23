6-axis IMUs combine dual accelerometers with machine learning

STMicroelectronics has introduced the LSM6DSK320X and ISM6HGK256X 6-axis inertial measurement units (IMUs) for consumer and industrial applications including fitness trackers, asset monitors, robots and drones. The sensors combine a super-symmetric gyroscope with dual accelerometers measuring ranges from ±16 g to ±320 g, plus a machine-learning core for event reconstruction and on-sensor processing. The 2.5 × 3 × 0.83 mm devices operate from −40°C to +85°C or −40°C to +105°C, with the industrial model included in ST’s 10-year longevity program.