60 A, 400 V relay achieves small size

FCL Components America, Inc. introduced the FTR-E1-HC, a lightweight, 60A 400VDC higher voltage switching relay ideal for both power and automotive applications.

With no specific polarity requirement for the connection of load terminals, and a low power consumption of approximately 1.2W at rated coil voltage, FTR-E1-HC eliminates the need to reduce the voltage applied to the coil to the holding voltage, avoiding the cost and space requirements of a holding voltage coil drive circuit.

The compact, single-pole PC board FTR-E1-HC relay, part of the FTR- E1 family, is one of the smallest in the HVDC 60A class, at 60A-400V.

With a dielectric strength of 5,000VAC (1 min.) between coil and contacts, and 2,500VAC (1 minute) between contacts, the FTR-E1 offers twice the insulation properties of similar relays. Non-polarized contacts enable the FTR-E1-HC to switch between charging and discharging the load, making this relay well suited for a wide range of applications, including electric vehicles, fast charging stations, photovoltaic power generation systems, hybrid construction machinery, and battery systems.

The FTR-E1-HC is plastic-sealed, and the plastic material complies with UL flammability standard 94V-0, which stipulates a burning time of ≤10 seconds and afterglow time of ≤30 seconds for each specimen.

The FTR-E1-HC also features FCL Components’ Arc Extinguishing Technologies, which use a cleverly placed permanent magnet to extend the arc’s path within the same airgap. This ensures a compact, as well as a safe, robust, and affordable solution.

Available immediately, the FTR-E1-HC is lead-free and RoHS compliant.

