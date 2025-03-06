60 GHz measurement sensor provides multi-environment detection capabilities

Hosiden has announced a new millimeter-wave distance measurement sensor that expands potential use cases with additional functionality.

The design incorporates control circuits, wireless communication interfaces, battery power, and internal firmware within a waterproof housing. The package offers streamlined implementation options to system integrators and service providers. The module features mounting flexibility on top or bottom surfaces, helping to reduce initial implementation costs.

The sensor connects to cloud servers via a separate Gateway terminal using Bluetooth®LE. Hosiden can develop dedicated Gateway terminals with customer-specific interface requirements when needed.

The 60GHz millimeter-wave technology maintains detection capability with reduced sensitivity to scratches, dust, water droplets, dirt, and external interference compared to optical, ultrasonic, or pressure-based systems. This enables operation in outdoor environments exposed to elements, dusty locations, and industrial settings with factory dust and oil smoke.

Battery operation is supported by the unit’s power efficiency, allowing outdoor installation without power supply cabling. The millimeter-wave sensor can detect liquid levels through resin-based materials, making it suitable for applications requiring hygienic control, such as food processing or volatile liquid monitoring. Explosion-proof versions are in development.

Additional applications include liquid level detection in plant or infrastructure equipment tanks, water level monitoring in culverts or gutters, and agricultural field water level monitoring. The sensor operates without the transparent window required by laser or optical sensors, enabling human presence detection applications in public restrooms, offices, hotels, and restaurants where privacy is a consideration.