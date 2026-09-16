60 V dual MOSFETs support automotive power designs

Taiwan Semiconductor has introduced 60V dual n-channel MOSFETs in its TQM Series, housed in a 5mm × 6mm PDFN56UD package with 13mΩ on-resistance and 40A drain current. The AEC-Q-qualified devices feature wettable flanks, heat-spreader contacts and drop-in pin compatibility with DFN8, LFPAK56 and PowerFLAT packages for H-bridge and half-bridge rectifiers, motor and actuator controls and solenoid drives. Dual MOSFET integration reduces PCB space and bill-of-materials costs while supporting automated placement and high-yield assembly.