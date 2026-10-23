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Microcontroller Tips

600 MHz MCUs target industrial automation

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Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced the RX74M and RX74N 32-bit microcontrollers, featuring a 600 MHz RXv3e core, 1 MB of embedded MRAM, 256 KB of zero-wait-state TCM and 1.5 MB of SRAM on a 22 nm process. The RX74M targets industrial automation equipment including AC drives, robots and PLCs, while the RX74N is designed for equipment such as smart meters, power conditioners and HVAC systems, with support for industrial networking, hardware-based security and operating temperatures from −40°C to +125°C.

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Puja Mitra

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