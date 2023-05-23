600 V SJ MOSFET boasts RDS(on) of 44 mΩ for EV chargers and servers

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation announced that the Company has released a new family of 600V Super Junction Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (SJ MOSFETs) consisting of nine distinct products featuring proprietary design technology.
Magnachip’s proprietary design provides a specific on-resistance (RSP) reduction of about 10%, and this result was achieved while maintaining the same cell pitches of previous generation MOSFETs.
In addition, the new product family of 600V SJ MOSFETs is equipped with a fast recovery body diode. This diode technology significantly enhances system efficiency with reduced reverse recovery time (trr) and switching loss. Therefore, the figure of merit to evaluate the general performance of MOSFETs was improved by more than 10% compared to the previous generation. As such, these 600V SJ MOSFETs can be used widely in industrial applications, such as solar inverters, energy storage systems, uninterruptible power supply systems, and a variety of electronics.
Among these new MOSFETs, the MMQ60R044RFTH product offers an exceptionally low RDS(on) of 44mΩ, making it an optimal choice for electric vehicle chargers and servers. Omdia, a global market research firm, estimates that the compound annual growth rates of Si MOSFET markets for hybrid & electric vehicles and servers will be 11% and 7%, respectively, from 2023 to 2026.