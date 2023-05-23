600 V SJ MOSFET boasts RDS(on) of 44 mΩ for EV chargers and servers

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation announced that the Company has released a new family of 600V Super Junction Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (SJ MOSFETs) consisting of nine distinct products featuring proprietary design technology.

Magnachip’s proprietary design provides a specific on-resistance (R SP ) reduction of about 10%, and this result was achieved while maintaining the same cell pitches of previous generation MOSFETs.

In addition, the new product family of 600V SJ MOSFETs is equipped with a fast recovery body diode. This diode technology significantly enhances system efficiency with reduced reverse recovery time (t rr ) and switching loss. Therefore, the figure of merit to evaluate the general performance of MOSFETs was improved by more than 10% compared to the previous generation. As such, these 600V SJ MOSFETs can be used widely in industrial applications, such as solar inverters, energy storage systems, uninterruptible power supply systems, and a variety of electronics.