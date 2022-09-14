6080 connector with V-Lock power cords rated IP54 under load

Schurter announces the first-of-its-kind IEC C14 connector series 6080 with mating C13 V-Lock power cords for protection against dust and water ingress. The new power entry combination provides an IP54 rating when power is connected during equipment operation, as well as an IP67 rating between the connector and the appliance.

Ingress protection of particles and liquids is of growing importance, especially in the highly regulated medical field, where locking power cords are also often used to ensure continuous operation of the equipment. Schurter’s 6080 series with V-Lock power cords is the industry’s best in class solution, as it merges the IEC 60320 [Connectors] with IEC 60529 [Ingress Protection]. The blue colored latch of the V-Lock power cord and blue inlay of the appliance inlet indicate that the two have been equipped with unique sealing mechanisms. The mating of the pair makes it possible to achieve a higher Ingress Protection (IP) rating of IP54 under load and IP67 against the appliance.

The 6080 connector and V-Lock power cord solution is rated to 10 A at 250 Vac and 50 Hz according to IEC & CCC; rated up to 15 A at 250 Vac and 60 Hz according to UL. Operating temperature range is -25 to 70 °C. The 6080 connector is available in C14 PC1 or C18 PCII. Available colors are black and white. The V-Lock power cords are available in three lengths: 2, 3, and 5 m with a range of country specific plugs. Versions without plugs, and with stripped wire ends, are available for customizing. A version for PCII is pending.

In addition to medical device applications, other applications for the 6080 Connector and V-Lock power cord technology are food processing and manufacturing equipment, robotics, vending machines, and maritime equipment. Heavy-duty use applications may require interconnect solutions on the market, which are known for their higher IP ratings and circular designs. These solutions, however, can be bulkier and costlier. Schurter’s 6080 connector and V-Lock power cord solution is designed to be cost-effective for lighter duty applications.

Pricing for the 6080 starts at $7.66 each at 100 pieces. Pricing for the V-Lock power cords varies.

Schurter Inc.

www.schurter.com