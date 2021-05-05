Heilind Electronics offers extended series of rugged omnidirectional base station and marine antennas

Heilind Electronics has expanded its antenna portfolio to include CXL Series omnidirectional base station antennas.

The antennas are offered in various models to include lightweight, medium-duty, heavy-duty, ATEX-certified, and marine applications. The antennas’ lightweight design and low wind load reduce the static strength demands required for the antenna mast, while their sturdy build allows optimal functionality for years – even under extreme climatic conditions.

Amphenol Procom CXL Series antennas are deployed in a diverse range of networks, including public safety, mission-critical communication and marine applications.