64-bit, ARM-based computer is reliable gateway for embedded data acquisition

Moxa introduced its first embedded industrial computers to feature 64-bit ARM architecture to help asset owners address increased processing demands from new technologies. Built around an Arm Cortex-A53 dual-core 1 GHz processor, Moxa introduced its first embedded industrial computers to feature 64-bit ARM architecture to help asset owners address increased processing demands from new technologies. Built around an Arm Cortex-A53 dual-core 1 GHz processor, Moxa’s UC-2200A is an economical, reliable gateway for embedded data acquisition boasting a wide range of interface options, a compact footprint, and compliance with IEC 62443-4-2 cybersecurity requirements for host devices.

The UC-2200A is available with an open mPCLe socket or with the mPCIe society pre-installed with a CAT 4LTE module featuring Verizon and AT&T carrier approval. All models ship with Moxa Industrial Linux 3, which is based on Debian 11 and will be supported for bug fixes and security patches until 2031. Optionally, units can ship with Moxa Industrial Linux 3 Secure for additional security features to comply with the IEC 62443-4-2 cybersecurity standard for host devices. The UC-2200A is just the first release in a new line-up of 64-bit ARM models that Moxa will be introducing throughout 2024 including quad-core models supporting CANbus, 5G LTE, and onboard DI and DO.

Communication devices face unique hurdles in industrial environments, especially when deployed in remote edge-to-cloud applications. The new UC-2200A from Moxa overcomes those challenges by offering a broad temperature tolerance of -40 to 70° C and industrial certifications including CID2, CE, FCC, ATEX, and UL, resulting in an MTBF (Mean Time Between Failure) of approximately 1 million hours. Although compact, the UC-2200A features the ideal number of I/O interfaces for flexible configuration, such as two Giga LAN ports, a USB port, and two RS-232/422/485 serial ports.

Hackers are increasingly sophisticated in their abilities to disrupt or threaten industrial networks. Connectivity and convergence in industrial networks bring a greater risk of cyber threats, as each system and device represents a potential attack surface.

For that reason, Moxa optionally offers the UC-2200A with Moxa Industrial Linux 3 Secure to comply with IEC 62443-4-2 Security Level 2 (SL2) requirements for host devices. IEC 62443-4-2 provides a security-enabling Linux platform that integrates secure-by-design hardware and software features to protect IIoT data and infrastructure against cyber threats. While SL1 protects against unintentional or accidental misuse, SL2 safeguards against intentional violation by a malicious attacker. Without this certification, asset owners and system integrators would be required to spend significant time testing and validating the security of the computing platform and its components before integrating their applications.

With Moxa Industrial Linux 3 Secure , the UC-2200A is more resistant to cyber assaults. TheSecure Boot function guards the hardware and software under a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) to block unauthorized changes to the device during boot time and prevent malicious updates from being used for malware exploitation. Additionally, the system failback function supports detecting the last secure working state to which the computers can be automatically restored if critical updates fail or unauthorized software changes are detected. Furthermore, Moxa provides a security hardening guide and tools to support the analysis of potential threats.

Moxa’s UC-2200A Series is backed by an industry-leading 5-year warranty.