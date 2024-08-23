Continue to Site

65 W USB-C reference design keeps cool with 96% efficiency

Pulsiv Limited announced the release of the world’s most efficient* 65W USB-C GaN optimized reference design developed to address the complex challenges associated with thermal performance in power supplies. This ground-breaking and highly anticipated development is set to revolutionize the USB-C fast charging space by offering a unique combination of features and benefits not seen in other designs.

The PSV-RDAD-65USB reference design combines Pulsiv OSMIUM technology with an industry-standard QR flyback and highly optimized, ultra-compact magnetics. It represents the first in a series of designs aimed at pushing the boundaries of power conversion by drastically lowering operating temperatures, minimizing losses, and reducing size to create a sustainable platform for the USB-C standard.

The Pulsiv OSMIUM reference design demonstrates a significant improvement in thermal performance and reduces critical component temperatures by more than 30% compared to other designs. At full load, the flyback transformer reaches an impressive 33.9°C at 230VAC and 30.3°C at 265V above an ambient temperature of 26.1°C. This incredible achievement is likely to set a new benchmark and enables 65W fast charging in space-constrained environments and/or heat-sensitive applications such as in-wall plug sockets that incorporate USB-C connectivity.

Pulsiv OSMIUM technology senses AC line voltage and frequency to adjust capacitor charging time, therefore the circuit draws no line current at the AC zero voltage crossing. This enables a simple half-active bridge implementation to increase efficiency, especially at low-line conditions. MOSFETs in the lower half of the AC to DC bridge are carefully controlled, in combination with high-side diodes. The half-active bridge in this design strikes the delicate balance between efficiency, cost, and complexity and supports universal input with efficiency gains of 0.7% at full load from a 115V AC supply.

The PSV-RDAD-65USB document package is available to download free from the Pulsiv website and includes a datasheet, schematics, bill of materials, and Altium files. The PSV-EBAD-65USB evaluation board enables rapid lab testing and can be pre-ordered now for delivery in the second half of August through a network of franchised distribution partners including global stockist, Digikey.

