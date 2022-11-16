650 V GaN HEMTs now offered with 80mΩ RDS(on)

Innoscience Technology announced a new low R DS(on) 650V E-mode GaN HEMT devices. Innoscience Technology announced a new low R650V E-mode GaN HEMT devices. INN650D080BS power transistors have an on-resistance of 80mΩ (60mΩ typical) in a standard 8×8 DFN package, enabling higher power applications, for example in totem pole LLC architectures or fast battery chargers.

Thanks to Innoscience’s innovative strain enhancement layer, InnoGaN devices feature low specific R DS(ON) as well as very low dynamic R DS(ON) and excellent reliability. The new 80mΩ R DS(on) parts also feature very good drain-source voltage transient (V DS, transient ) and pulsed (V DS, pulsed ) characteristics – 800V and 750V respectively. Moreover, similarly to the other 650V products, the new 80mΩ R DS(on) devices feature a strong ESD protection circuit embedded in the die to ease mass production assembly of this device in the package and easy handling. In this case, however, the ESD circuit has been modified to allow a larger negative gate voltage swing down to -6V.