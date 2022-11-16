650 V GaN HEMTs now offered with 80mΩ RDS(on)

Innoscience Technology announced a new low RDS(on) 650V E-mode GaN HEMT devices. INN650D080BS power transistors have an on-resistance of 80mΩ (60mΩ typical) in a standard 8×8 DFN package, enabling higher power applications, for example in totem pole LLC architectures or fast battery chargers.
Thanks to Innoscience’s innovative strain enhancement layer, InnoGaN devices feature low specific RDS(ON) as well as very low dynamic RDS(ON) and excellent reliability. The new 80mΩ RDS(on) parts also feature very good drain-source voltage transient (VDS, transient) and pulsed (VDS, pulsed) characteristics – 800V and 750V respectively. Moreover, similarly to the other 650V products, the new 80mΩ RDS(on) devices feature a strong ESD protection circuit embedded in the die to ease mass production assembly of this device in the package and easy handling. In this case, however, the ESD circuit has been modified to allow a larger negative gate voltage swing down to -6V.
The new low RDS(on) INN650D080BS power transistors, which are available in industry-standard 8×8 DFN packages, join previously-announced 140mΩ,190mΩ, 240mΩ, 350 mΩ, 500mΩ, and 600 mΩ RDS(on) parts, creating a significant portfolio of available devices, which is continuously expanding towards lower RDS(on) values.