650 V GaN power transistors set to boost 80+ Titanium Plus PSU efficiency standards

Innoscience announced new, low R DS(on) , high-power devices in its ever-broadening family of 650V/700V enhancement-mode power transistors. New 30, 50, and 70mΩ R ON parts are available in the industry-standard TOLL (TO-Leadless) package. The 70mΩ part is also available as an 8×8 DFN part.

Members of a new high-power product platform from Innoscience, the new INN650TA0x0AH and INN650DA070AH (DFN) devices address challenges in several market sectors. For example, with Silicon technology, it is difficult to reach the latest efficiency standards while keeping a small PSU size. An Innoscience demo based around INN650TA030AH 650V/30mΩ GaN transistor shows a 4.2kW Totem Pole PFC design that easily meets the 80+ Titanium Plus specifications. Power-hungry data centers are now demanding 1-2 kW/rack. Using its new HEMTs, Innoscience has demonstrated a 4.2kW PSU with a power density of 130W/in3 that meets 80+ Titanium Plus ratings. For comparison, a well-known supplier of PSUs for such applications using silicon devices is quoting 46W/in3, which would result in a unit that is 40% larger.