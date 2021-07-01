650-V IGBTs target PFC apps in A/C, welding

Infineon Technologies AG introduces the new 650 V TRENCHSTOP 5 WR6 family in discrete housing. The family comes in a TO-247-3-HCC package and offers a broad portfolio comprising 20 A, 30 A, 40 A, 50 A, 60 A, and 70 A current ratings. The devices can easily be used for replacing previous technologies like Infineon’s TRENCHSTOP 5 WR5 and HighSpeed 3 H3 as well as competitor technologies. The family is optimized for power factor correction (PFC) for residential and commercial air conditioning systems as well as welding applications.

The TRENCHSTOP 5 WR6 switches provide very low conduction losses (30 A, 1,45 V at 25°C) as well as the lowest switching losses (30 A, 1,55 mJ at 175°C). They feature a very low saturation voltage (V CE(sat) ) of 1,45 V and a monolithically integrated diode with optimized forward voltage for the target applications. This results in best-in-class performance while enabling a low BOM cost. Additionally, the device leverages the performance advantage of the TRENCHSTOP 5 WR5 series, the predecessor to the TRENCHSTOP 5 WR6 series.

The new TO-247-3-HCC housing of the WR6 family increases the creepage and clearance distances thus improving the isolation voltage rating. With this, the product family enables more reliable system designs that are resistant to contamination and condensation which e.g. often occur at AC outdoor units. The TRENCHSTOP 5 WR6 reduces the total cost of ownership with less failure rate while it also enables a higher switching frequency in the application.

The discrete TRENCHSTOP 5 WR6 family can be ordered now.