650 V SiC Schottky diodes now qualified for EV applications

Nexperia has announced that its Nexperia has announced that its 650 V, 10 A silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diode i s now automotive qualified (PSC1065H-Q) and available in real-two-pin (R2P) DPAK (TO-252-2) packaging, making it suitable for various applications in electric vehicles and other automobiles. Additionally, Nexperia is offering industrial-grade devices with current ratings of 6 A, 16 A, and 20 A in TO-220-2, TO-247-2, and D2PAK-2 packaging to facilitate greater design flexibility. These diodes are designed for high voltage and high current applications including switched-mode power supplies, AC-DC and DC-DC converters, battery-charging infrastructure, motor drives, uninterruptible power supplies, and photovoltaic inverters for sustainable energy production.

The merged PiN Schottky (MPS) structure of these devices provides robustness against surge currents, eliminating the need for additional protection circuitry. This reduction in system complexity allows hardware designers to achieve higher efficiency with smaller form factors in rugged high-power applications. Nexperia’s consistent quality across various semiconductor technologies ensures the reliability of these diodes.

Nexperia’s “thin SiC” technology delivers a thinner substrate, reducing thermal resistance from the junction to the back-side metal. This results in lower operating temperature, higher reliability and device lifetime, higher surge current capability, and lower forward voltage drop.

The initial release of Nexperia’s SiC diodes has received a positive market response, proving effective in various design applications, particularly in power supplies for industrial use where customers have achieved good results. The superior reverse recovery of these diodes translates to high efficiency in real-world use.