660 W power supply meets 5 kV defibrillator protection standards

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. expanded its family of convection cooled CF-rated medical power supplies with the launch of NCF660

The system-level cardiac floating (CF) rating is the most stringent medical device electrical safety classification and is intended for equipment with direct cardiac or bloodstream contact. The NCF660 family joins Advanced Energy’s NCF family of products, which is a unique set of standard off-the-shelf power products that include less than 10 microamps leakage current and the high levels of isolation required for these critical medical devices.

By implementing NCF660, which is standard certified to the requirement of the IEC 60601-1 medical safety standard, medical system engineers can shorten time to market and reduce non-recurring engineering costs. Additionally, the product family includes built-in power surge protection and enhanced thermal and EMI shielding that simplifies system design and reduces system size, weight and bill of materials.

Applications include surgical generators, cardiac assist devices and monitors, RF ablation, pulsed field ablation (PFA), and hemodialysis.