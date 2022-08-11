7/8 in. cable and panel mount connectors for power supply use

binder USA expands its portfolio of 7/8 in. technology to offer a complete range of cables and cable connectors. These UL-certified products are ideal for supplying power to components and devices in process, factory, and warehouse automation applications. Stainless steel cable connections are able to withstand corrosive industrial environments. Usage examples include power supply to sensor-actuator boxes, drive and lighting technology, and heating devices.

Cables are available field wireable or ready to connect, pre-assembled, and overmolded. They are also compatible with products from different manufacturers, per NFPA/T3.5.29 R1-2007 standards. Their selection also now extends to CAN-based DeviceNet fieldbus. This includes the binder 870 series T distributors in various pin counts, capable of supplying two loads simultaneously from a single source

Product highlights:

Cable Connectors

Screw locking 7/8 in.

Degree of protection: IP67/IP68

Pin count: 3-, 4- and 5-pin (2+PE, 3+PE, 4+PE)

Wire gauge: up to 2.5 mm²

Rated current, voltage: up to 13 A, 600 V to meet UL guidelines

Straight or angled (adjustable to 4 positions)

Panel Mount Connectors

Screw locking 7/8 in.

Degree of protection: IP67

Dip solder termination/single wires

Wire gauge: up to 2.5 mm²

Rated current, voltage: up to 13 A, 600 V according to UL guidelines

Multiple variants

binder USA

www.binder-usa.com