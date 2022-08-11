7/8 in. cable and panel mount connectors for power supply use

binder USA expands its portfolio of 7/8 in. technology to offer a complete range of cables and cable connectors. These UL-certified products are ideal for supplying power to components and devices in process, factory, and warehouse automation applications. Stainless steel cable connections are able to withstand corrosive industrial environments. Usage examples include power supply to sensor-actuator boxes, drive and lighting technology, and heating devices.
Cables are available field wireable or ready to connect, pre-assembled, and overmolded. They are also compatible with products from different manufacturers, per NFPA/T3.5.29 R1-2007 standards. Their selection also now extends to CAN-based DeviceNet fieldbus. This includes the binder 870 series T distributors in various pin counts, capable of supplying two loads simultaneously from a single source
Product highlights:
Cable Connectors
- Screw locking 7/8 in.
- Degree of protection: IP67/IP68
- Pin count: 3-, 4- and 5-pin (2+PE, 3+PE, 4+PE)
- Wire gauge: up to 2.5 mm²
- Rated current, voltage: up to 13 A, 600 V to meet UL guidelines
- Straight or angled (adjustable to 4 positions)
Panel Mount Connectors
- Screw locking 7/8 in.
- Degree of protection: IP67
- Dip solder termination/single wires
- Wire gauge: up to 2.5 mm²
- Rated current, voltage: up to 13 A, 600 V according to UL guidelines
- Multiple variants
binder USA
www.binder-usa.com