7 mm reed switches designed for industrial and security applications

Littelfuse, Inc. offers the MITI-7L Reed Switch Series, engineered for applications that demand long operational life and consistent performance. These reed switches have dimensions of 7 mm x 1.8 mm (0.276″ x 0.071″) and can switch up to 10 W. Key specifications of the series include a sensitivity range of 6-25 AT, an insulation resistance of 1011 ohms (minimum), and a contact resistance under 150 milliohms.

Wayne Wang, Global Product Manager at Littelfuse, noted that the MITI-7L extends their existing product line, offering increased efficiency and longevity, which is particularly important for power semiconductor automatic test equipment. The switches are suitable for industrial reed relays, test equipment, and security applications, with a close differential feature applicable to security and alarm systems.

The MITI-7L is a normally open switch, and a surface mount version (MISM-7L) is also available. These reed switches are designed for use in automatic test equipment for power semiconductor testing, appliances of various sizes, and security and alarm systems. The series offers design flexibility due to its small magnet size and wide sensitivity range, potentially enabling space savings on printed circuit boards.

The switches are hermetically sealed and meet cULus requirements, making them suitable for harsh environments. The MITI-7L and MISM-7L Reed Switch Series are available in bulk quantities of 1000 pieces, with samples obtainable through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.