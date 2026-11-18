Infineon Technologies AG expands its XENSIV™ magnetic sensor portfolio with the TLV55624-1O TMR-based magnetic switch. The device draws about 7 nA, operates from 1.1 V to 3.6 V and supports up to 50 mA continuous output current for direct load switching in battery-powered health and consumer devices such as CGM patches, wearables, smart glasses, AR/VR devices and hearing aids. Its compact 1.50 x 1.50 x 0.38 mm PG-XQFN-7-1 package supports close magnetic coupling and space-constrained PCB layouts.