700 V chip features 120 mΩ rating in DPAK-4L package

Navitas Semiconductor has announced GaNSlim, a new generation of highly integrated GaN power ICs that will further simplify and speed the development of small form factor, high-power-density applications by offering the highest level of integration and thermal performance.

GaNSlim enables the simplest, fastest, and smallest system design by integrating drive, control, and protection, with integrated EMI control and loss-less current sensing, all within a high thermal performance proprietary DPAK-4L package. Additionally, with an ultra-low startup current below 10 µA, GaNSlim devices are compatible with industry-standard SOT23-6 controllers and eliminate HV startup.

Integrated features such as loss-less current sensing eliminate external current sensing resistors and optimize system efficiency and reliability. Over-temperature protection ensures system robustness and auto sleep mode increases light and no-load efficiency. Autonomous turn-on/off slew rate control maximizes efficiency and power density while reducing external component count, system cost, and EMI.

GaNSlim features a patented, 4-pin, high-thermal-performance, low-profile, low-inductance, DPAK package. This package enables 7 °C lower temperature operation versus conventional alternatives, supporting high-power-density designs with ratings up to 500 W. Target applications include chargers for mobile devices and laptops, TV power supplies, lighting, etc.

Devices in the NV614x GaNSlim family are rated at 700 V with RDS(ON) ratings from 120 mΩ to 330 mΩ and are available in versions optimized for both isolated and non-isolated topologies.

As with other Navitas GaN ICs, GaNSlim devices are supplied with an industry-leading twenty-year warranty, while demo boards for QR flyback, single-stage PFC, boost PFC plus QR flyback and TV power supply designs allow for rapid evaluation and selection of the optimum device for a given application.