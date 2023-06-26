700 V SiC MOSFET operates to 175°C

Solitron Devices is pleased to announce the introduction of the SD11710 the latest in our series of hi-rel MOSFETs and the industry’s first military-grade 700V silicon carbide (SiC) device.

Packaged in an extremely rugged hermetically sealed TO-258, the SD11710 is built for the most demanding industrial, aerospace, and defense applications. The SD11710 provides R DS(on) of 15mΩ and 50A continuous drain current. 200°C operation is also available upon request.

Key features include: Low capacitances and low gate charge; Fast switching speed due to low internal gate resistance (ESR); Stable operation at high junction temperature, TJ(max) = 175 °C; Fast and reliable body diode; Superior avalanche ruggedness;

Silicon Carbide provides excellent switching performance versus the best-in-class silicon MOSFETs and IGBTs with minimal variation versus temperature. Higher efficiency levels than silicon due to significantly lower energy loss and reverse charge results in more switching power and less energy required in the switch-on and switch-off phases. Combined with high switching frequencies this translates to smaller magnetics significantly reducing system weight and size.

Rugged packaging combined with high-temperature operation makes the SD11710 ideal for the most demanding power supply and motor control applications requiring small size, lightweight and high efficiency.