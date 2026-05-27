700V GaN transistors target high-density power conversion

The 700V PowerGaN devices from STMicroelectronics are GaN enhancement-mode transistors for high-voltage power supplies in AI servers, robotics, industrial power systems and smart-grid converters. The series includes seven HEMTs with continuous current ratings from 6 A to 29 A and typical RDS(on) from 53 mΩ to 270 mΩ, using DPAK, TO-LL and PowerFLAT packages, with Kelvin source connections on selected devices to improve noise immunity and gate-drive timing margins. Designed for 700 V operation, the devices offer low conduction loss, low switching loss at high frequency and zero reverse-recovery charge, allowing higher-frequency topologies and smaller magnetics and passives.