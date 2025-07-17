75 Ω RF switch instrument connects 12 ports to a 2-port VNA

Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT) has released the PE0312-75, a port extender that expands the company’s product portfolio for 75 Ω test applications. The port extender enhances the flexibility of multi-port testing for broadband, telecom, cable, and RF research and production applications in 75 Ω environments.

The PE0312-75 is a USB-controlled, 12-port extender, or switch, designed specifically for 75 Ω measurements. It expands the capabilities of the company’s 2-port vector-network analyzers (VNAs) to 12 ports, letting you test multiple devices or multi-output DUTs without the need for re-cabling, which streamlines complex test configurations. When used in production, the port extender can cut test time, eliminating the need to manually connect each DUT. The PE0312-75 enables fast gain and return loss measurements and it delivers high repeatability to ensure consistent, high-accuracy measurements in cable, broadcast, and telecom testing. For engineers who need to measure 75 Ω splitters with or without gain, insertion loss, and isolation of a coaxial switch. You can also use it to perform six simultaneous 2-port measurements in a production environment.

The PE0312-75 comes with a VNA mounting frame compatible with the SC7540, and two 1-foot N-type male interconnect cables. While Copper Mountain recommends the SC7540 VNA pairing with the PE0312-75, the port extender is also compatible with other CMT VNAs with 50 Ω to 75 Ω adapters, as well as VNA models from other manufacturers.

The PE0312-75 is now available for order through Copper Mountain Technologies and authorized distributors and can be fulfilled from the CMT Headquarters in Indianapolis or CMT EU office in Cyprus.