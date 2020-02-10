8 µm pitch, dual-band infrared imaging IC optimizes infrared imaging systems

Senseeker Engineering has announced the availability of the Oxygen RD0092, the world’s first 8 µm pitch dual-band digital readout IC (DROIC).

The Oxygen RD0092 supports a 1280 x 720 frame size at over 500 fps and dual-polarity inputs to provide compatibility with all industry-standard direct-injection detector materials. The solution was designed to optimize infrared imaging system performance through state-of-the-art integrated features and multiple operating modes that offer flexibility for a wide range of high-performance application requirements.

In Infrared Search and Track systems, the global shutter mode and windowing capability enables an unlimited number of 32 x 32 windows at over 8000 fps to detect and track multiple objects in real-time. For Situation Awareness applications where threat detection is critical, High Dynamic Range Dual Integration mode can be used to expand the possible dynamic range over 110 dB. This mode runs two integration times simultaneously on a checkerboard pattern of pixels to optimize range, resolution and detection sensitivity of the system.

The RD0092 DROIC is coupled with a Detector IC to create a hybrid focal plane array (FPA). The FPA is then combined with optics, cryogenics and processing electronics to create an infrared camera system. When the DROIC is used in dual-band mode, there will be two different detectors in each pixel attached to it. Detectors are implemented on a different die because CMOS processing technology that is ideal for the DROIC is not suitable for detecting infrared radiation. There are different types of detector technologies that have unique characteristics and are optimized for use with different wavebands. Oxygen RD0092 is suitable for all industry-standard detector types compatible with direct injection biasing that are used today and in the foreseeable future.

The Oxygen RD0092 is available to order now from Senseeker Engineering.