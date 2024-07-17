Continue to Site

8-port antenna switch targets RF applications

Signal Hound announced the addition of the RFS8 to its expanding product line. This powerful antenna switch is in stock and available for order now. The RFS8 is a single pole eight-throw (SP8T) absorptive solid-state switch. Using silicon-on-insulator (SOI) technology, the RFS8 provides RF switching across eight ports at up to 8 GHz.

The RFS8 8-Port Antenna Switch operates at a frequency range of 100 kHz to 8 GHz, is direct logic control enabled, boasts a 230 ns switch time, and allows for frequency or interval switching with supported hardware. With a standard operating temperature range of -40°F to 185°F (-40°C to +85°C), the RFS8 weighs only 1.3 lbs. (0.58 kg) and measures only 6.67” x 4.17” x 1.37” (169.4mm x 106mm x 35mm).

