80-V Power MOSFETs optimized for high switching frequencies, low voltage overshoot

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced the release of our latest 80V Power MOSFET using patented Shield Gate Technology which is optimized for higher switching frequencies used in telecom and server power supply to achieve higher efficiency compared to the previous generation. The new 80V Power MOSFET technology has lower switching losses in hard switching, topologies and have less voltage overshoot than the previous generation. This improved performance from light load operation and throughout the load range results in easier design choices for high-efficiency applications. The 80V MOSFET family of devices offers the highest levels of power density and energy efficiency, which are essential in solar, power supplies, and battery power applications such as in eScooters.

AONR66820 and AONS66811 are Power MOSFETs in DFN3.3×3.3 and DFN 5×6 package, respectively. AONR66820 is perfectly suited for isolated DC-DC converters used in telecom applications. AONS66811 is appropriate for synchronous rectification and provides improved reverse recovery charge and reduced voltage overshoot, which provides higher efficiency and more robustness to the power supply.

The AOTL66810 (80V) in TOLL package has an approximately 25% smaller footprint than a standard wire-bonded TO-263 (D2PAK) package. This new device offers a higher power density compared to existing solutions. It is ideally suited for industrial BLDC motor applications and battery management to reduce the number of MOSFETs in parallel. The AOTL66810 has a 1.25mOhms max at 10Vgs with a maximum drain current of 420A at 25°C. The pulsed current at 1700A is limited by the maximum junction temperature of 175°C.

AOTL66810, AONS66811, and AONR66820 are immediately available in production quantities.