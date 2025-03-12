800 MHz Arm Cortex MCU supports ASIL-D safety applications

NXP Semiconductors has unveiled the S32K5 family of automotive microcontrollers (MCUs), featuring 16nm FinFET technology with embedded magnetic RAM (MRAM). The S32K5 MCU family extends the NXP CoreRide platform for zonal and electrification system solutions in software-defined vehicle architectures.

The S32K5 family utilizes Arm Cortex CPU cores operating at speeds up to 800 MHz, providing application performance optimized for power efficiency through the 16nm FinFET process. The MCUs include dedicated accelerators for network translation, security, and digital signal processing workloads. An integrated Ethernet switch core, shared with NXP’s S32N processor family, facilitates streamlined network design and software reuse.

The microcontrollers implement a software-defined, hardware-enforced isolation architecture that enables safe and secure partitioning. This design supports the integration of safety applications rated up to ASIL-D without compromising performance. For machine learning capabilities, the S32K5 incorporates a dedicated eIQ Neutron neural processing unit (NPU) that enables power-efficient, real-time processing of sensor data.

A key engineering advancement in the S32K5 is the on-chip high-performance MRAM, which accelerates ECU programming times both during manufacturing and for over-the-air updates. The MRAM technology delivers more than 15 times faster write speeds compared to embedded Flash memory. Combined with NXP’s latest security accelerator featuring post-quantum cryptography capability, the S32K5 supports secure deployment of new features throughout vehicle lifetimes.

The S32K5 microcontrollers will begin sampling with lead customers in the third quarter of 2025. The associated CoreRide platform integrates NXP’s S32 compute, networking, and system power management components with middleware, operating systems, and software from automotive software providers, Tier-1 suppliers, and integration service providers.