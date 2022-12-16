800G DR8 photonic integrated circuits advance datacenter interconnect designs

OpenLight announced the availability of its first 800G DR8 PIC design targeted at data center interconnects. OpenLight has fabricated and tested these wafers using the world’s first open silicon photonics foundry platform with integrated lasers offered by Tower Semiconductor.

The 800G DR8 PIC design provides customers with an easy-to-use, validated approach to jump-start their transceiver production design. OpenLight’s achievement with on-chip laser integration and high-speed InP-based modulators removes the need for the procurement and attachment of additional lasers into a PIC, offering scalability with high-speed performance and cost at scale to tackle complex designs. Built on Tower Semiconductor’s silicon photonics production process (PH18DA), the 800G DR8 PIC design is a fully validated PIC design with an associated circuit model and available test datasets.

The 800G DR8 PIC sample kits are now available, and they come with design files to enable customization if desired. High-speed test data is also available.