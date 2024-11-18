85 mm x 56 mm developer board adds RS-232/422/485 port

AAEON announced the UP 710S developer board, succeeding the original UP Board with enhanced capabilities and a more compact design. The new board maintains the credit card-sized form factor while incorporating an Intel Processor N-series.

The UP 710S introduces built-in Wi-Fi connectivity through an integrated M.2 2230 E-Key slot, eliminating the need for additional hardware. In a notable advancement for the 85mm x 56mm form factor, the board features an RS-232/422/485 connector, expanding options for serial communication and industrial device integration.

The board achieves a 10mm reduction in height compared to its predecessor, making it suitable for space-restricted applications. AAEON replaced the traditional 40-pin HAT with dedicated wafers for GPIO, I2C, SPI, and COM functionalities, contributing to the streamlined profile.

This evolution maintains compatibility with existing UP Board implementations while delivering new capabilities that reflect years of developer community feedback and technological progress. The UP 710S continues to serve the development community with its compact size and expanded connectivity options.