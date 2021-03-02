8mm photoelectric, inductive proximity and capacitive proximity sensors

AutomationDirect has added several small sensors to the proximity sensor lineup. New rectangular 8mm x 16mm inductive proximity sensors are available in flush and non-flush mounting options, NO or NC outputs as well as NPN or PNP logic.

The new 8mm round capacitive proximity sensors are able to detect materials other than metal, in a compact 8mm package. These capacitive proximity sensors have a potentiometer to adjust sensitivity and are available with an M8 quick-disconnect or 2m pigtail cable.

Also added are two new series of photoelectric sensors. Both the 8mm round and 8mm x 8mm x 4mm rectangular models are available in diffuse with background suppression, diffuse, retroreflective, and through-beam sensing styles. These can sense objects at up to 2.2 meters distance.

All new sensors are CE and cULus approved. The 8mm proximity sensors have a lifetime warranty and the 8mm photoelectric sensors have a 2-year warranty.