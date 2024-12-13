9.5 mm potentiometer with four-section ganging and 1kΩ – 1000 kΩ resistance range

Same Sky’s Motion & Control Group announced two new rotary potentiometer series offering ganging up to four sections. Housed in a 9.5 mm package, the PTN09X and PTN09SX series feature resistance ratings from 1 up to 1000 kΩ, shaft lengths of 15, 20, or 25 mm, and D-cut, knurled, or slotted shaft styles. Ideal for control inputs for electronic circuits and audio control applications, the PTN09X and PTN09SX models carry linear, logarithmic, and reverse logarithmic tapers, a rotational life of 10,000 cycles, and straight PC pin terminations.

The PTN09SX models incorporate an on-off switch and 41 detent option, while the PTN09X models offer a center detent option. Both series are specified at 0.05 W, a 300-degree mechanical angle, and an operating temperature range from -10 to 75°C.

The PTN09X and PTN09SX models are available immediately with prices starting at $0.82 per unit at 500 pieces through distribution. Please contact Same Sky for OEM pricing.

For helpful resources and tools on potentiometers as well as other motion and control products, check out Same Sky’s Resource Library that houses a range of blog posts, videos, and more.